FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Basic Materials
February 13, 2018 / 9:06 AM / a day ago

South Korea's Lotte Group says jailing of chairman "unexpected"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Lotte Group said on Tuesday that the jailing of its chairman was “unexpected”, adding it was worried the ruling could affect mounting current issues such as a initial public offering of key unit Hotel Lotte .

Seoul Central District Court jailed Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of country’s fifth-largest conglomerate, for two years and six months for bribery tied to an influence-peddling scandal that rocked the country’s business and political elite. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.