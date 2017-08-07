FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2017 / 5:28 AM / 5 days ago

S.Korea prosecutors seek 12-year jail term for Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors on Monday sought a 12-year jail term for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, over charges including allegedly bribing ex-President Park Geun-hye for government support to cement Lee's control of Samsung Group.

Lee, 49, has been in detention since February, and on trial for charges including bribery and embezzlement as part of a scandal that led to Park's ouster. Lee has denied wrongdoing.

The lower court ruling is expected by Aug. 27, when Lee's current detention period ends. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

