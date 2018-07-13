South Korea says scrambles jets to intercept two Russian aircraft

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Friday it had scrambled military jets to intercept two Russian military aircraft that entered the South’s air defence territory four times through the day.

The Russian aircraft were believed to be military bomber jets and spent more than three hours in the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone, the South Korean joint chiefs of staff told Reuters.

Both the South Korea joint chiefs and the Defence Ministry declined to give details on the number of South Korean military aircraft that were deployed.

Russia’s Defence Ministry was not immediately available for comment.