Japan-South Korea relations in 'very severe' state - Japan's Suga

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday the country’s relationship with South Korea was in a “very severe” state and that Tokyo would continue to urge Seoul to take appropriate action over a string of issues that have frayed bilateral ties.

Japan on Tuesday lodged a protest against South Korea and Russia after South Korean warplanes fired hundreds of warning shots at a Russian military aircraft on Tuesday.

Japan and South Korea are also at loggerheads over export curbs that Japan has placed on certain high-tech materials bound for South Korea.

“Japan-South Korea relations are now in a very severe state,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference. “Our country will continue to urge South Korea to take appropriate action based on our consistent stance over various issues.”