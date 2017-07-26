UPDATE 1-S.Korea's S-Oil expects stable refining margins in H2 on robust demand

* Says China, India demand growth to drive regional demand in H2

* H2 crude oil prices to remain at range-bound at current levels

* Fuel oil cracks to stay healthy in H2 on power generation demand

* Has no maintenance plans in H2 (Adds details on margins, comments, background)

By Jane Chung

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's third-largest refiner S-Oil Corp said on Wednesday that strong demand growth in Asia is expected to support refining margins in the second half of the year.

"China and India will drive regional demand growth on the back of healthy industrial activity and robust vehicle sales," the refiner, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE), said in an earnings statement.

S-Oil also said it expected crude oil prices to remain range-bound at current levels in the second half of the year, helping to support demand.

Asian refining margins, or the profit earned by processing a barrel of Dubai crude into products, DUB-SIN-REF have risen to average $7.22 a barrel so far in July, driven by robust fuel demand. That was above an average $6.41 a barrel in April-June.

Among products, fuel oil cracks are expected to stay firm throughout the second half, boosted by strong demand for power generation in the third quarter and tighter supplies, a senior S-Oil official said during a conference call.

A fall in supplies and growing demand for power generation pushed fuel oil profit margins to a five-year high in June, potentially prompting some refiners to ramp up their runs.

S-Oil reported a 117.3 billion won ($104.9 million) operating profit for the three months to end-June, down 82 percent fall from a year ago and down 65 percent from the previous quarter due to a fall in crude prices and weak inventory valuation, the company said.

Oil prices have largely remained below $50 a barrel so far this year amid a global supply glut despite OPEC's efforts to curb production to prop up prices.

A second senior S-Oil official, Ko Gwang-cheol, said the refiner has no maintenance plans for the rest of the year and will operate its plants at optimal level. South Korean and Japanese oil refiners were running their plants at near-maximum capacity on solid fuel demand.

S-Oil, which imports almost all of its crude from Saudi Arabia, ran its 669,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation units (CDU) in Ulsan, about 380 km (236 miles) southeast of Seoul, at 96.5 percent of capacity in the second quarter, up from 95 percent a year earlier.

Shares in the refiner rose as much as 1.8 percent in early trade to 112,000 won ($100.11), touching a near five-year high. ($1 = 1,118.7300 won) (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)