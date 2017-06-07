TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 7 *114.6 -296.7 126.7 ^June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 Month to date 823.0 -964.9 -34.6 Year to date 8,414.0 -5,914.8 -5,408.7 * Offshore investors were net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 836.6 billion won ($745.64 million) worth. ^ June 5 figures revised. ($1 = 1,121.9900 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)