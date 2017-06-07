FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 7:33 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            June 7         *114.6         -296.7          126.7
           ^June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
            May 30          -41.7           -2.9           13.5
            May 29           22.2         -106.9           51.5
            May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
            May 25          117.0          265.6         -405.3
            May 24           77.3          -89.4          -36.5
            May 23          -55.4          281.2         -261.6
            May 22          288.7         -260.2          -88.5
            May 19           41.1          -27.6          -65.1
            May 18           26.9          -63.8          -19.1
            May 17            6.7         -218.9          161.7
                                                               
     Month to date          823.0         -964.9          -34.6
      Year to date        8,414.0       -5,914.8       -5,408.7
 * Offshore investors were net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
836.6 billion won ($745.64 million) worth. 
^ June 5 figures revised.

($1 = 1,121.9900 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

