TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 14 *32.9 -132.8 52.9 ^June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 Month to date 1,067.5 -1,833.6 316.7 Year to date 8,658.5 -6,783.6 -5,057.4 * Offshore investors turned net buyers after selling two consecutive sessions. ^ June 13 figures revised. ($1 = 1,123.1400 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)