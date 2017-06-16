FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 16, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 16 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0742 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 16        *-149.6           44.7           54.8
          ^June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
            May 31         -361.9          360.9          -36.9
            May 30          -41.7           -2.9           13.5
            May 29           22.2         -106.9           51.5
            May 26          123.1           85.1         -258.7
                                                               
     Month to date          918.1       -2,084.2          630.1
      Year to date        8,509.1       -7,034.1       -4,744.0
 *Offshore investors turned net sellers after buying two
consecutive sessions.
^ June 15 figures revised.

($1 = 1,133.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi)

