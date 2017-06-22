FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 22 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0728 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 22           17.6         -137.5           75.5
          ^June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
            June 1          -13.6          -89.3           75.1
                                                               
     Month to date        1,351.8       -3,047.1        1,256.4
      Year to date        8,942.8       -7,997.1        4,117.7
 
^ June 21 figures revised.

($1 = 1,141.3500 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.