2 months ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
June 23, 2017 / 7:42 AM / 2 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 23 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 23          -19.4            4.5          -34.5
          ^June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
            June 8          281.8         -453.6           97.9
            June 7          114.6         -296.7          126.5
            June 5          274.0         -327.8            4.3
            June 2          448.0         -251.0         -240.7
                                                               
     Month to date        1,497.5       -2,857.9        1,222.2
      Year to date        9,088.5       -7,807.8       -4,151.9
 ^ June 22 figures revised.

($1 = 1,135.8100 won)

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi)

