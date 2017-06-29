FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2017 / 7:36 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0727 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           June 29          100.0           20.1         -166.6
          ^June 28         -181.1           -6.3          133.5
           June 27           54.2         -326.0          222.1
           June 26           43.1         -122.5           22.0
           June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
           June 12         -146.2         -407.8          498.8
            June 9          154.7          -37.0         -176.3
                                                               
     Month to date        1,699.6       -3,191.0        1,168.3
      Year to date        9,290.6       -8,141.0       -4,205.8
 ^ June 28 figures revised.

    
($1 = 1,138.6700 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

