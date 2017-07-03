FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 7:28 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            July 3          105.3          -68.3          -84.3
          ^June 30          -41.0         -120.0          108.6
           June 29          100.0           20.1         -166.7
           June 28         -181.1           -6.3          133.5
           June 27           54.2         -326.0          222.1
           June 26           43.1         -122.5           22.0
           June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
           June 15           11.0         -306.0          258.7
           June 14           22.2         -122.1           52.9
           June 13          -78.7          162.5         -121.9
                                                               
     Month to date          105.3          -68.3          -84.3
      Year to date        9,354.9       -8,329.3       -4,181.7
 ^ June 30 figures revised.

($1 = 1,146.1000 won)

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.