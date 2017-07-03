TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

SEOUL, July 3 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 3 105.3 -68.3 -84.3 ^June 30 -41.0 -120.0 108.6 June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.7 June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 Month to date 105.3 -68.3 -84.3 Year to date 9,354.9 -8,329.3 -4,181.7 ^ June 30 figures revised. ($1 = 1,146.1000 won) (Reporting by Haejin Choi)