a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
July 6, 2017 / 7:54 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 6 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0750 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
            July 6         *217.4         -399.8          129.0
           ^July 5           -6.5          -81.6           54.0
            July 4         -192.9          104.1           44.7
            July 3          105.4          -84.5          -84.3
           June 30          -41.0         -120.0          108.6
           June 29          100.0           20.1         -166.7
           June 28         -181.1           -6.3          133.5
           June 27           54.2         -326.0          222.1
           June 26           43.1         -122.5           22.0
           June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
           June 19          127.2          -54.5         -101.9
           June 16         -163.3           58.2           55.0
                                                               
     Month to date          123.4         -461.8          143.4
      Year to date        9,373.0       -8,722.8       -3,954.0
 ^ July 5 figures revised.
* Offshore investors turned net buyers after selling two
consecutive days.


($1 = 1,156.2700 won)

 (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

