a month ago
TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 7:27 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, July 10 (Reuters) - Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                       FOREIGNERS   INSTITUTIONS         RETAIL
           July 10          -57.1           77.2          -53.4
           ^July 7          275.7           54.9           63.6
            July 6          217.3         -399.9          129.1
            July 5           -6.5          -81.6           54.0
            July 4         -192.9          104.1           44.7
            July 3          105.4          -84.5          -84.3
           June 30          -41.0         -120.0          108.6
           June 29          100.0           20.1         -166.7
           June 28         -181.1           -6.3          133.5
           June 27           54.2         -326.0          222.1
           June 26           43.1         -122.5           22.0
           June 23          166.6          106.1         -299.4
           June 22          182.7           47.3           75.8
           June 21         -184.7         -185.9          294.3
           June 20          487.2         -598.5          358.2
                                                               
     Month to date          342.0         -329.8          153.7
      Year to date        9,591.6       -8,590.8       -3,943.7
 ^ July 7 figures revised.

($1 = 1,150.1800 won)

 (Reporting by Yuna Park)

