February 28, 2018

TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for February

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors for February, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
     February 1         -271.8            29.3       217.0
     February 2         -473.0          -281.0       737.4
     February 5         -455.5           -41.9       495.5
     February 6         -281.3           107.9       156.5
     February 7         -196.1          -739.5       926.4
     February 8           88.4          -348.3       243.7
     February 9         -317.0            20.3       276.1
    February 12          -80.2            17.5        97.1
    February 13          331.5          -185.9      -166.1
    February 14          106.8           111.0      -205.4
    February 19           28.5            34.6       -73.0
    February 20           29.0          -297.8       255.0
    February 21          -99.2           114.4         7.4
    February 22          -97.5          -107.4       199.6
    February 23          157.6           376.7      -523.0
    February 26         -181.3           351.8      -137.3
    February 27            5.8           204.5      -189.5
    February 28          -10.2          -261.1       257.7
                                                          
  Month to date       -1,715.3          -929.9     2,575.1
   Year to date          260.3        -1,561.5       462.8
                    FOREIGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2018                                           
       February       -1,715.3          -929.9     2,575.1
        January        1,975.2          -631.8    -2,111.1
                                                          
           2017                                           
       December       -1,737.1         4,829.1    -3,664.8
       November           83.0          -595.6      -272.2
        October        2,975.9        -3,252.4       117.5
      September       -1,590.0         1,358.3      -180.7
         August       -1,875.2         1,712.5      -363.6
           July         -524.7         1,782.9      -868.0
           June        1,658.6        -3,311.0     1,276.8
            May        1,334.5           217.7    -1,931.5
          April          804.0          -219.8      -756.3
          March        3,507.0        -3,661.6      -999.5
       February          307.6           678.2    -1,702.1
        January        1,637.8        -1,964.5        15.3
                                                          
           2016                                           
       December        1,055.2           345.4    -1,444.6
       November         -329.5         1,836.9      -910.4
        October          429.7           458.9      -958.2
      September        1,104.2        -1,982.4       -21.1
         August        1,365.0         1,327.0      -825.5
           July        4,009.7        -3,369.9      -956.6
           June          806.4           248.8    -1,283.1
            May          185.2        -1,203.8       377.4
          April        1,944.1        -1,886.6      -532.9
          March        3,431.6        -2,929.7    -1,363.2
       February          300.5         1,463.0    -1,839.0
        January       -2,966.2         3,137.3     1,151.8
                                                          
                     FOREGNERS    INSTITUTIONS     RETAILS
           2017        6,581.6        -2,426.1    -9,329.2
           2016       11,335.9        -5,209.1    -8,605.3
           2015       -3,578.3          -464.6      -403.8
           2014        4,834.8          -693.4    -2,836.3
           2013        3,411.1         5,058.2    -5,639.0
           2012       17,462.1         4,044.6   -15.550.0
 ($1 = 1,080.9900 won)
    

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi, Yuna Park)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
