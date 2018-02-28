TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for February

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors for February, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS February 1 -271.8 29.3 217.0 February 2 -473.0 -281.0 737.4 February 5 -455.5 -41.9 495.5 February 6 -281.3 107.9 156.5 February 7 -196.1 -739.5 926.4 February 8 88.4 -348.3 243.7 February 9 -317.0 20.3 276.1 February 12 -80.2 17.5 97.1 February 13 331.5 -185.9 -166.1 February 14 106.8 111.0 -205.4 February 19 28.5 34.6 -73.0 February 20 29.0 -297.8 255.0 February 21 -99.2 114.4 7.4 February 22 -97.5 -107.4 199.6 February 23 157.6 376.7 -523.0 February 26 -181.3 351.8 -137.3 February 27 5.8 204.5 -189.5 February 28 -10.2 -261.1 257.7 Month to date -1,715.3 -929.9 2,575.1 Year to date 260.3 -1,561.5 462.8 FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2018 February -1,715.3 -929.9 2,575.1 January 1,975.2 -631.8 -2,111.1 2017 December -1,737.1 4,829.1 -3,664.8 November 83.0 -595.6 -272.2 October 2,975.9 -3,252.4 117.5 September -1,590.0 1,358.3 -180.7 August -1,875.2 1,712.5 -363.6 July -524.7 1,782.9 -868.0 June 1,658.6 -3,311.0 1,276.8 May 1,334.5 217.7 -1,931.5 April 804.0 -219.8 -756.3 March 3,507.0 -3,661.6 -999.5 February 307.6 678.2 -1,702.1 January 1,637.8 -1,964.5 15.3 2016 December 1,055.2 345.4 -1,444.6 November -329.5 1,836.9 -910.4 October 429.7 458.9 -958.2 September 1,104.2 -1,982.4 -21.1 August 1,365.0 1,327.0 -825.5 July 4,009.7 -3,369.9 -956.6 June 806.4 248.8 -1,283.1 May 185.2 -1,203.8 377.4 April 1,944.1 -1,886.6 -532.9 March 3,431.6 -2,929.7 -1,363.2 February 300.5 1,463.0 -1,839.0 January -2,966.2 3,137.3 1,151.8 FOREGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2017 6,581.6 -2,426.1 -9,329.2 2016 11,335.9 -5,209.1 -8,605.3 2015 -3,578.3 -464.6 -403.8 2014 4,834.8 -693.4 -2,836.3 2013 3,411.1 5,058.2 -5,639.0 2012 17,462.1 4,044.6 -15.550.0 ($1 = 1,080.9900 won) (Reporting by Haejin Choi, Yuna Park)