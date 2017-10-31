TABLE-Foreign trading in South Korean stocks for Oct

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Monthly net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors for October, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS October 10 819.6 -561.9 -310.4 October 11 446.2 -533.3 49.6 October 12 244.4 -221.1 -54.6 October 13 -34.9 109.4 -113.5 OCtober 16 -29.0 49.3 -71.7 October 17 -54.1 -149.7 145.8 October 18 -29.3 -46.9 -6.2 October 19 1.3 -15.2 -2.3 October 20 201.4 -175.1 -40.7 October 23 315.1 -617.4 204.2 October 24 -100.2 27.0 68.4 October 25 112.4 -166.5 58.1 October 26 62.6 -25.8 -36.3 October 27 127.6 -95.9 -13.0 October 30 280.5 -521.7 262.0 October 31 437.8 -396.5 -18.1 Month to date 2,969.2 -3,253.2 124.3 Year to date 8,229.0 -6,660.4 -5,385.2 FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2017 October 2,969.2 -3,253.2 124.3 September -1,590.0 1,358.3 -180.7 August -1,875.2 1,712.5 -363.6 July -524.7 1,782.9 -868.0 June 1,658.6 -3,311.0 1,276.8 May 1,334.5 217.7 -1,931.5 April 804.0 -219.8 -756.3 March 3,507.0 -3,661.6 -999.5 February 307.6 678.2 -1,702.1 January 1,637.8 -1,964.5 15.3 2016 December 1,055.2 345.4 -1,444.6 November -329.5 1,836.9 -910.4 October 429.7 458.9 -958.2 September 1,104.2 -1,982.4 -21.1 August 1,365.0 1,327.0 -825.5 July 4,009.7 -3,369.9 -956.6 June 806.4 248.8 -1,283.1 May 185.2 -1,203.8 377.4 April 1,944.1 -1,886.6 -532.9 March 3,431.6 -2,929.7 -1,363.2 February 300.5 1,463.0 -1,839.0 January -2,966.2 3,137.3 1,151.8 FOREGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAILS 2016 11,335.9 -5,209.1 -8,605.3 2015 -3,578.3 -464.6 -403.8 2014 4,834.8 -693.4 -2,836.3 2013 3,411.1 5,058.2 -5,639.0 2012 17,462.1 4,044.6 -15.550.0 ($1 = 1,119.4300 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)