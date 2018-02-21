S.Korea signs free trade deal with five Central American countries- trade ministry

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Wednesday it will sign free trade agreements with five Central American nations that will boost market access for South Korean automotive and electronics sectors.

Trade Minister Kim Hyun-chong will meet representatives from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama in Seoul on Wendsday to sign five separate bilateral agreements which will eliminate duties on about 95 percent of traded goods and services, South Korea’s trade ministry said in an e-mailed statement.