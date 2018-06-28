FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 28, 2018 / 7:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sanctions stay till North Korea takes 'irreversible' steps: South Korea, U.S. defence chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - United Nations sanctions against North Korea should remain in place until North Korea takes concrete, irreversible steps toward denuclearisation, the defence chiefs of South Korea and the United States said on Thursday.

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is greeted by his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo upon his arrival at the Defence Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool

U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and his counterpart Song Young-moo also agreed to explore additional confidence-building measures while North Korea continues dialogue “in good faith,” according to a joint statement released by Seoul’s defence ministry after their talks in Seoul.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Christine Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.