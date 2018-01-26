South Korea, U.S. to hold second round of FTA amendment talks on Jan. 31

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea and the United States will hold a second round of talks to revise a bilateral trade deal on Jan. 31 and Feb.1 in Seoul, South Korea’s trade ministry said on Friday.

The two countries will hold detailed discussions on their respective areas of interests that were raised during the first talks in Washington on Jan. 5, the trade ministry said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap the deal, which was first implemented in 2012.