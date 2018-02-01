S.Korea complains to U.S. about "unfairness" of safeguard measures

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korean trade representatives have made a strong complaint to the United States about the “unfairness” of safeguard measures against imported washing machines and solar panels, the Asian nation’s trade minister said on Thursday.

“We have strongly complained to the United States about the unfairness of the latest safeguard measures against washing machines and solar panels during bilateral trade talks,” Kim Hyun-chong told reporters in Seoul on the sidelines of a second round of talks on a free trade pact.

He added, however, that the two sides remain hopeful of swiftly wrapping up talks to revise the trade pact that took effect in 2012. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Writing by Jane Chung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)