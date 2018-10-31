South Sudan's Kiir says jailed South African adviser, rebel group spokesman to be released

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir signs of a cease fire and power sharing agreement with South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar in Khartoum, Sudan August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir said on Wednesday an imprisoned South African adviser to rebel leader Riek Machar and a rebel group spokesman would be released on Thursday as part of a peace deal.

Kiir told a peace ceremony in Juba that rebel spokesman James Gatdet and South African ex-colonel and adviser to Machar, William Endley would be freed.

“I’ll release him tomorrow and he will be deported to his country,” he said.