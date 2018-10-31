South Sudan rebel leader Machar arrives in capital, first time since 2016

South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar (L) and South Sudan's President Salva Kiir sign a cease fire and power sharing agreement in Khartoum, Sudan August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

JUBA (Reuters) - South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar returned to the capital Juba on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, more than two years after he fled the country after the collapse of a 2016 peace deal.

Machar, the former vice president, fled to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016 after fierce fighting broke out in Juba, killing hundreds of people. He later travelled to South Africa, where he was held under house arrest until earlier this year. Last month he and President Salva Kiir signed a new peace deal in the latest attempt to end the five-year war.