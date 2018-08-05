FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2018 / 4:26 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

South Sudan government and rebels reach peace deal, Sudan says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - The South Sudan government reached a final peace deal and power sharing agreement with the country’s main rebel group on Sunday, said the foreign minister of neighbouring Sudan, which has been helping to broker the agreement.

“In initials, an agreement on outstanding issues has been signed and this agreement expresses the commitment of all parties to a ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Al-Dirdiri Mohamed said on Sudan state television.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Peter Graff

