FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fighting between rebel and army kills 27 in South Sudan
Sections
Featured
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
South Asia
Freed Pakistani militant Saeed rails against India, ex-PM Sharif
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Zimbabwe
Covering Mugabe - 'You're the one who says I'm dying?'
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
Global Economy
Businesses look bullish about the road ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Fighting between rebel and army kills 27 in South Sudan

Denis Dumo

2 Min Read

Juba (Reuters) - Twenty-seven people were killed when rebels attacked government forces in South Sudan, a local government official said on Thursday.

Three government soldiers and 24 fighters loyal to rebel leader Riek Machar were killed in the fighting in Southern Liech state on Wednesday, Peter Makouth Malual, the region’s information minister, told Reuters.

Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel did not have a death toll for the fighting. He told Reuters he was trying to reach commanders on the ground.

As expected, the onset of the dry season has led to fresh fighting between the army and rebels.

Diplomats and analysts told Reuters earlier this month it was unlikely peace talks would resume to end a war that has already killed tens of thousands and created Africa’s largest refugee crisis [L3N1NG5D4]. Crude oil output has been slashed by two-thirds to around 130,000 barrels per day by the violence.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 after protracted bloodshed, then fell into civil war in late 2013, with troops loyal to President Salva Kiir fighting those backing Machar, a former vice president Kiir had sacked.

Editing by Maggie Fick, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.