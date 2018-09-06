South Sudan to pay damages to foreign aid workers raped in hotel raid

JUBA (Reuters) - A South Sudanese military court on Thursday said the government will pay damages to foreign aid workers raped in a 2016 raid on a hotel in the capital Juba, as well as to the family of a local journalist killed in the attack.

The case was widely seen as a test of will by the government of President Salva Kiir to bring accountability in the military that has long drawn accusations of widespread rights violations and a culture of impunity.