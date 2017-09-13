Southwest CEO sees $40 mln to $60 mln impact from Harvey

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly on Wednesday said the financial impact from Hurricane Harvey is likely to run the carrier between $40 million to $60 million.

A second deadly storm, Hurricane Irma, is likely to have a similar impact, Kelly said at a Washington conference. Major U.S. airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights because of recent hurricanes. (Reporting by Alana Wise; Writing by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)