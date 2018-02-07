Southwest Airlines plane slides during takeoff from Baltimore airport

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A Southwest Airlines plane slid sideways while preparing for takeoff from Baltimore–Washington International Airport on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

There were no reported injuries, according to the airport’s Twitter account, after Southwest Airlines Flight 906 slid while the Boeing 737 jet prepared to depart for Montego Bay Jamaica.

Video posted to social media showed passengers disembarking as safety officials looked on.

The FAA said in a statement that the plane remained on the taxiway and would be towed to the gate. The flight safety body said it would investigate the incident.

“As always, the safety and support of our customers and employees remains our primary focus and we are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible,” Southwest spokesman Brian Parrish said. (Reporting by Alana Wise and David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)