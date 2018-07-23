Pakistan bought about 360,000 tonnes of soybeans in past days

HAMBURG (Reuters) - Pakistani importers have in past days purchased about 360,000 tonnes of soybeans expected to be sourced optionally from the United States or Brazil, European traders said on Monday.

Soybeans are pictured on the ground in a crib building as a trailer is filled at a farm in Buda, Illinois, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

This brought Pakistani purchases of soybeans in the past month to almost 600,000 tonnes, mostly optional United States Gulf or Brazilian origin, excluding Rio Grande, they said.

Pakistani purchasing interest continues and more sales are possible, they said.

“Exporters have some time to decide which origin to use but U.S. export premiums for soybeans are much lower than in Brazil so I think there is a general expectation that U.S. soybean will be supplied,” one trader said.

The trade war between China and the United States has prompted Chinese buyers to turn their backs on traditional supplies from the United States and import from Brazil instead. This has pushed up Brazilian soybean export prices and cut prices in the United States.

“I think Chicago soybean prices have been looking attractive to Pakistani importers and they have decided to get supplies in their books with premiums also looking attractive,” a trader said.

“The country has a policy of promoting imports of soybeans for processing instead of importing soymeal and soyoil.”

Chicago soybeans hit their lowest in around ten years on July 13 on concern about the trade war with China damaging U.S. exports.

Traders said these soybean purchases were made by Pakistani importers in the last month, in tonnes with shipment month:

October 2 shipments 66,000 tonnes each

November 2 shipments 66,000 tonnes each

December 2 shipments 66,000 tonnes each

January 1 shipment 66,000 tonnes

February 1 shipment 66,000 tonnes

March 1 shipment 66,000 tonnes

Premiums ranged between $63 to $70 a tonne over the relevant Chicago soybean contract.

“More purchase interest is visible and I think more soybeans will be bought by Pakistani importers in the near future,” the second trader said. “There is interest in shipment in early 2019.”