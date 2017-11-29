FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P downgrades HNA Group's creditworthiness
#Financials
November 29, 2017 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

S&P downgrades HNA Group's creditworthiness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday said it has downgraded the overall creditworthiness of HNA Group to b from b+, citing the airline-to-property conglomerate’s aggressive financial policy and tightening liquidity.

The assessment is an estimate of the creditworthiness of an entity which S&P makes on an unsolicited basis.

HNA has “significant” debt maturities over the next several years and its funding costs are “meaningfully higher” than from a year ago, the rating agency said in a statement.

In recent months, HNA has struck a series of short-term deals at elevated costs of financing raising concerns that some of its units are experiencing a liquidity crunch. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
