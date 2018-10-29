FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 29, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

S&P cuts IBM rating one notch on announced Red Hat acquisition

William Hoffman

2 Min Read

A man checks his mobile phone outside IBM's booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/Files

NEW YORK (IFR) - S&P downgraded International Business Machines (IBM) on Monday to A from A+, following the announced US$34bn acquisition of open source software solutions provider Red Hat.

Moody’s also placed its A1 rating of the technology company under review for downgrade following the announcement.

S&P expects the acquisition will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and new debt issuance, which pushed bonds wider on Monday.

IBM’s 4.7% 2046 issue was 14bp wider at T+125bp, according to MarketAxess.

IBM’s debt leverage is likely to rise to around 2.4x compared with 1x currently, according to S&P.

Lazard Ltd offered financial advice to IBM, alongside Goldman Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co , which also provided financing for the deal.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP provided legal advice to IBM.

Guggenheim Partners LLC and Morgan Stanley were financial advisers to Red Hat, while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP offered legal advice to the company on the deal.

Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by Jack Doran

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.