Directory of sites
S&P Dow Jones, MSCI alter sector classifications
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 11:56 PM / in a day

S&P Dow Jones, MSCI alter sector classifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI said on Thursday they would rename their Telecommunication Services Sector and add Comcast Corp, Netflix , Facebook and Alphabet to the newly broadened category.

In an overhaul of the Global Industry Classification Standard, an industry taxonomy widely used by investors, the Telecommunication Services Sector will be expanded and renamed Communication Services, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI said in a statement. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
