FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Spacecom expands deal for satellite service to Nepal
Sections
Featured
India's winning run under threat from South African green tops
SPORTS
India's winning run under threat from South African green tops
Iran's leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
IRAN
Iran's leader says enemies have stirred unrest in country
South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olympics
Asia
South Korea offers talks with North ahead of Olympics
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 2, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Israel's Spacecom expands deal for satellite service to Nepal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Space Communication Ltd, operator of the Amos satellites, said on Tuesday Nepal’s Dish Media Network has contracted for more capacity on the Amos-4 satellite starting in the fourth quarter.

The additional capacity will increase Spacecom’s revenue from Dish Media Network by $16.7 million, bringing total future revenue expected from the customer to $76.9 million.

Amos-4 provides services to customers from South Asia to East Africa.

Dish Media Network owns fast growing operator, Dishhome, whose network covers all of Nepal. With substantial satellite capacity on Amos-4, Dishhome will expand service offerings.

Dishhome’s capacity on Amos-4 is contracted for the satellite’s lifetime.  

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.