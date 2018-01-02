Israel's Spacecom expands deal for satellite service to Nepal

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Space Communication Ltd, operator of the Amos satellites, said on Tuesday Nepal’s Dish Media Network has contracted for more capacity on the Amos-4 satellite starting in the fourth quarter.

The additional capacity will increase Spacecom’s revenue from Dish Media Network by $16.7 million, bringing total future revenue expected from the customer to $76.9 million.

Amos-4 provides services to customers from South Asia to East Africa.

Dish Media Network owns fast growing operator, Dishhome, whose network covers all of Nepal. With substantial satellite capacity on Amos-4, Dishhome will expand service offerings.

Dishhome’s capacity on Amos-4 is contracted for the satellite’s lifetime.