Top News
September 6, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 moon mission

Chris Thomas

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists work on various modules of lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 at ISRO Satellite Integration and Test Establishment (ISITE) in Bengaluru, India, June 12, 2019. Picture taken through a green glass window. REUTERS/Chris Thomas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - The Indian space agency lost communication with its Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission on Saturday, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation said, in a setback to the nation’s ambitious plan to land an unmanned probe near the south pole of the moon.

“Data is being analysed,” Chairman K Sivan told a room full of distraught scientists at the agency’s tracking centre in Bengaluru.

Reporting by Chris Thomas and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below