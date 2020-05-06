Money News
May 6, 2020 / 2:01 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Kremlin says U.S. moon mining proposals need thorough legal analysis

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday said a U.S.-proposed legal blueprint for mining on the moon would need to be analysed thoroughly to check if it complies with international law.

The Trump administration is drafting the proposals under a new U.S.-sponsored international agreement called the Artemis Accords, people familiar with the proposed pact told Reuters, and that Russia, a major partner with NASA on the International Space Station, would not be an early partner.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Maxim Rodionov; editing by Louise Heavens

