Technology News
January 19, 2020 / 4:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spacex astronaut capsule splashes down off Florida after rocket failure test

1 Min Read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon astronaut capsule, lifts off on an in-flight abort test , a key milestone before flying humans in 2020 under NASA's commercial crew program, from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

CAPE CANAVERAL (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s SpaceX simulated a dramatic emergency landing on Sunday to test a crucial abort system on an unmanned astronaut capsule, the company’s final milestone test before flying NASA astronauts from U.S. soil.    A Crew Dragon astronaut capsule carrying two test dummies splashed down off the coast of Florida after ejecting itself from a rocket that cut off its engines 12 miles (19 km) above the ocean to mimic a launch failure.

Reporting by Joey Roulette and Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Daniel Wallis

