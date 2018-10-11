Russia may suspend unmanned launches of Soyuz rockets in 2018: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia may suspend all unmanned launches of its Soyuz rockets this year, Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying on Thursday.

The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The two-man U.S.-Russian crew of a Soyuz spacecraft en route to the International Space Station was forced to make a dramatic emergency landing in Kazakhstan on Thursday when their rocket failed in mid-air.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal investigation into the matter.