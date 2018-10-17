Russia to launch first Soyuz rocket on Oct 24-26 following mishap: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The first launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket into orbit since a failed launch last week is planned for Oct. 24-26 and will carry a military satellite into space, Interfax news agency cited a source in the space industry as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague had to abort their mission on Oct. 11 and perform an emergency landing after the Soyuz rocket supposed to carry them to the International Space Station failed.