FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 17, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia to launch first Soyuz rocket on Oct 24-26 following mishap: Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The first launch of a Russian Soyuz rocket into orbit since a failed launch last week is planned for Oct. 24-26 and will carry a military satellite into space, Interfax news agency cited a source in the space industry as saying on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying the crew of astronaut Nick Hague of the U.S. and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station (ISS) from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and American astronaut Nick Hague had to abort their mission on Oct. 11 and perform an emergency landing after the Soyuz rocket supposed to carry them to the International Space Station failed.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.