October 11, 2018 / 11:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

International space station crew have enough supplies - TASS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The International Space Station crew have enough supplies and the aborted launch of a “Soyuz” spacecraft bringing a new crew to the station will not affect operations, TASS news agency cited an unnamed source as saying on Thursday.

“Soyuz” made an emergency landing near the city of Zhezkazgan in central Kazakhstan after its booster rockets failed in mid-air en route to the International Space Station.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe

