May 5, 2018 / 11:27 AM / in 2 hours

Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA's robot to Mars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Atlas 5 rocket soared into space early on Saturday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying NASA’s first robotic lander designed for exploring the deep interior of another planet on its voyage to Mars.

The Mars InSight probe lifted off from the central California coast at 4:05 a.m. PDT, treating early-rising residents across a wide swath of the state to the luminous predawn spectacle of the first U.S. interplanetary spacecraft to be launched over the Pacific.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Janet Lawrence

