#Technology News
February 6, 2018 / 8:58 PM

SpaceX Falcon heavy rocket blasts off from Florida in debut test flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (Reuters) - A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world’s most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasted off from Florida on Tuesday in its debut test launch.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The 23-story tall Falcon Heavy roared off its launch pad at 3:45 p.m. EST (2045 GMT) at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, from the same site used by NASA’s towering Saturn 5 rockets to carry Apollo missions to the moon more than 40 years ago.

Reporting by Joey Roulette; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
