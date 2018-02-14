FCC chief proposes approving SpaceX's application for broadband services

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Wednesday proposed the approval of an application by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide broadband services using satellites in the United States and worldwide.

“Satellite technology can help reach Americans who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fiber optic cables and cell towers do not reach,” Pai said in a statement.

SpaceX was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)