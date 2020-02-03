Fallen piece of landing gear prompts Madrid emergency landing by Air Canada Boeing 767 - pilots union

MADRID (Reuters) - A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Madrid airport for an emergency landing on Monday after part of its landing gear fell off and entered its engines, Spain’s main pilots union said on Twitter.

The union Sepla did not cite any specific sources but added that the plane would have to burn for fuel for three hours before landing.

The airliner called air traffic control 30 minutes after takeoff and requested a slot for an emergency landing, an AENA spokeswoman told Reuters earlier Monday.