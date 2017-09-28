FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 3:43 PM / in 19 days

Technology glitch causes minor delays for airlines, airports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Amadeus IT Holding can be seen in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas/Files

MADRID (Reuters) - Major airlines around the world were briefly hit by computer problems on Thursday morning, causing some minor delays at airports, due to a problem with a system from Spanish travel technology firm Amadeus.

Amadeus, which operates global travel booking systems and offers check-in services for airlines, said it suffered a network problem on Thursday which caused a disruption to some of its systems and but had fixed the problem.

“Amadeus can confirm that our systems are recovered and are now functioning normally,” a spokesman said.

Airports said the disruption was limited.

A similar incident occurred in April, when computer issues briefly prevented airlines including Lufthansa and Air France-KLM, from boarding passengers one evening.

At 1330 GMT, Amadeus shares were down 1.2 percent at 54.12 euros, after earlier dipping to 53.57 euros.

Frankfurt airport operator Fraport said on Twitter that Germany’s largest carrier Lufthansa and partner airlines had been hit by a problem for around 30 minutes in the morning which prevented bags being checked in, but said the issue had been resolved.

London’s Gatwick airport also said its airlines had some “brief issues” but were now operating as normal.

A spokesman for Groupe ADP, which operates and manages more than a dozen airports in the greater Paris region, confirmed airlines using the Amadeus system had been affected at the French capital’s Charles de Gaulle airport.

“This was a worldwide failure (of the Amadeus system). We were no worse affected than other airports. It only lasted a few minutes,” the spokesman said. He said national carrier Air France was among the airlines that used Amadeus.

In Washington, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said Southwest Airlines reported a computer issue causing a few minor delays at Reagan National Airport of up to 16 minutes but there were no other issues at present.

Reporting by Robert Hetz, Michael Holden, Victoria Bryan, Richard Lough and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Mark Potter

