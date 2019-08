Spanish navy detonate Civil War shell found off Barcelona beach

Members of the Spanish army work at the site where an explosive device was found, possibly from the Spanish Civil War, at Sant Sebastia beach in Barcelona, Spain August 26, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish navy specialists on Monday detonated an old explosive device dating back to the Spanish Civil War that had been found underwater just off one of Barcelona’s most popular beaches, police said.

The beach remained closed to the public on Monday, having been evacuated on Sunday afternoon after an off-duty police officer discovered the unexploded cannon projectile 25 metres (80 feet) from shore.

The shell, thought to date back to the 1936-1939 Spanish Civil War and contain 70 kg (154 lb) of the explosive TNT, was moved with floating devices one nautical mile out to sea and to a depth of some 40 metres (130 ft), where it was successfully detonated, police said.