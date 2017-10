MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s state prosecutor on Monday called for rebellion and sedition charges to be brought against Catalonia’s leaders over their push to separate from Spain.

People stand with Spanish and Catalan separatist flags outside the Generalitat Palace, the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona, Spain, October 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Attorney-General Jose Manuel Maza also called for charges of misuse of funds to be laid.

Under Spain’s legal system, the request goes to a judge for consideration. Maza asked the judge to call the seccessionist leaders to tesify.