Spanish CDS hits near five-month high on Catalan tensions

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring exposure to Spanish sovereign debt rose on Tuesday to a near five-month high as protests continued in Catalonia after Sunday’s illegal independence referendum.

Data from IHS Markit showed five-year credit default swaps for Spain rose 1 basis point from Monday’s close to 70 bps, the highest level since June 8 and up 16 bps from a trough of 54 bps on Sept. 19.

Results showed Catalan voters overwhelmingly backed independence in the referendum, which Spain has ruled illegal and which opponents of secession mostly boycotted.