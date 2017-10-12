FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurofighter jet crashes in Spain, killing pilot
October 12, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 5 days ago

Eurofighter jet crashes in Spain, killing pilot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A Eurofighter combat jet plane crashed near a military base in southeastern Spain on Thursday, killing its pilot, an emergency services spokesman said.

Local emergency services received a call at 1009 GMT informing them that the plane had crashed on farmland around the Los Llanos base near the town of Albacete, the spokesman said.

The jet had been taking part in a military parade to commemorate Spain’s national holiday and crashed on its return, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The causes of the accident were being investigated, the ministry added in a note.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Gareth Jones

