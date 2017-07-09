FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Four hurt on third day of Pamplona bull-run festival
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2017 / 10:11 AM / a month ago

Four hurt on third day of Pamplona bull-run festival

A reveller is tossed by a wild cow following the third running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 9, 2017.Joseba Etxaburu

1 Min Read

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Four people were hurt, but none gored, on Sunday on the third day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

Slideshow (2 Images)

The run, which on Sunday included bulls from the Puerto de San Lorenzo ranch, was quick at just 2 minutes and 22 seconds, with the herd led by a bull named "Huracan".

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival, which ends on July 14.

Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Janet Lawrence

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.