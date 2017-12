MADRID, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury will sell three bonds next Thursday, the Treasury said on Thursday.

It will sell a 10-year bond maturing Oct. 31, 2027 with a coupon of 5.75 percent; a three-year bond maturing Jan. 31, 2021 with a coupon of 0.05 percent; and a bond maturing July 30, 2032 with a 5.75 percent coupon. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Angus Berwick)