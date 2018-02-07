Slovakia backs Spain's de Guindos for ECB vice president job

BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Slovakia will support Spanish Economy Minster Luis de Guindos for the post of European Central Bank vice president that will become vacant at the end of May, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on Wednesday.

The deadline for euro zone governments to submit candidates for the job, now held by Vitor Constancio, is on Wednesday and so far only de Guindos and Ireland’s central bank governor Philip Lane have said they are interested. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)